Urmila Matondkar: I Have Married A Man Who Has Physically, Mentally And Emotionally Stood By Me

On March 3, 2016, actress Urmila Matondkar got married to Mohsin Akhtar and since then, the duo has been going strong in their married life. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Urmila was asked how would she describe six years of marital bliss, she said that he has been very supportive of everything that she has done.

The Rangeela actress said that one should enjoy every phase of life, and she has done that with all her heart and mind.

She explained, "Luckily, Mohsin and I like the same things; we love travelling, the outdoors, cooking and our pets. He has been very supportive of everything I have done."

She went on to add that she is extremely blessed as a person.

"As a daughter, I have had a great life, my family took such good care of me, they treated me like a diamond. And now I have married a man who has physically, mentally and emotionally stood by me, and with politics, that has not been easy," asserted Matondkar.

In the same interview, when Urmila was asked about one change that the ongoing pandemic has brought in her life, she said that she has learnt to use time effectively as much as possible.

Urmila said, "Suddenly one has realised that there is not much time, so let's use that time to be positive and nice to each other. Human beings have this misconception that we run the world, but that's not the case. We are so far away from nature and the little things of life. I hope we now embrace all that life has to offer."

With respect to work, she is gearing up to be a judge on the reality show DID Super Moms.