Urvashi Rautela Clarifies Her Viral ‘I Love You' Video, Says It Wasn't Directed Toward Anyone

Ever since the news of cricketer Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela's rumoured relationship has surfaced, the actress has been making headlines. A few days ago, she claimed that she was being bullied on social media after she shared pictures and videos from Australia, where the Indian cricket team has been practising for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Neitzens said she has been following Rishabh Pant there and speculated that there is something going between the two. Many even asked her to leave him alone. Recently, a video of Urvashi's went viral on the internet.

In the short clip, she could be seen saying, "This comes after a short clip of Urvashi was widely shared online. In the clip, she recorded her video saying, "Aap bolo I love you. Nahi pehle aap bolo I love you. I love you boldo bas ek baar boldo, ek baar boldo. I love you. Phir hug aur kiss karo, okay." See video here

Since the video went viral on the internet, Urvshi has been trolled while some users are saying that she made the video for Rishabh Pant. Issuing a clarification about the video, Urvashi took to Instagram and said the video was targeted at anyone.

Sharing a note on Wednesday (October 19) on Instagram Stories, Urvashi Rautela wrote, "Just want to make it clear again regarding my I love you video circulating these days...that it was only from an acting perspective and was a dialogue scene not directed towards anyone or from any video call (folded hands emoji)."

In an interview earlier this year, Urvashi made claims that a certain "Mr RP" (Rishabh Pant) waited for her in a hotel lobby for almost 10 hours to meet her while she was having some sleep and that she felt bad for making him wait for so long. She also claimed that she got 16-17 missed calls from Pant.

Later, Rishabh Pant took to his social media account and taunted Urvashi, saying, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." He deleted the Instagram Story after a few hours.