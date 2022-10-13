Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Allegations of Stalking Rishabh Pant, Claims She Is Being 'Bullied'

Urvashi Rautela has taken a stand for herself. The actress has responded to the allegations that she is stalking cricketer Rishabh Pant. She also claimed that she is being bullied on Instagram for posting a picture of herself with sindoor and mangalsutra and wishing people on Karva Chauth. Urvashi reached Australia a week before the T20 World Cup. A section of users on the internet have bashed her for following Pant. Earlier, Uravashi had shared a cryptic post about love, marriage, and commitment.

Over the past few weeks, following the row between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant, there have been several stories that claim the actress is going after Pant. Many have also pointed out that Urvashi, through her social media posts, is targeting Rishabh. Some users are asking her to stay away from Rishabh as he's preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

On Thursday (October 13), Urvashi shared a video clip of herself on Instagram in which she is dressed in a saree and looks somewhat sad. The clip is probably from a recent photoshoot. Drawing comparisons between herself and 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after she was detained by Iran's morality police, leading to massive protests across the country. Urvashi said in the post that no one cared for her or supported her and that she was being bullied and called a stalker. In her caption, she continued by saying that a strong woman "feels deeply and loves fiercely".

The actress wrote, "First in Iran Mahsa Amini and now in India... it's happening with me they're bullying me as a stalker??? No one cares about me or supports me... A strong woman is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Her tears flow as abundantly as her laughter. She is both soft and powerful, is both practical and spiritual. She's a gift to the world." Check out the post here

Meanwhile, she also shared a few stories on Instagram where she wrote, "First Iran N now India its happening with me they are bullying me. (sad face emoji) just because I never say wrong against anybody. #stopbullyingwomen." (sic)

In another story, she added a screenshot showing the meaning of stalker and said, "For Indian media to understand real meaning of stalker." Sharing an image of Australia on the world map in another story and wrote, "This is for Indian media to see how big Australia is.."

Many backed Urvashi and came in support of her. One commented, "Never allow anyone to bring you down," while another wrote, "Are you ok sister, we love you." Another said, "Come back to Mumbai and start shooting..."

Rumours of Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant dating surfaced a few years ago, though the latter has denied dating the diva. Earlier this year, Urvashi, in an interview, addressed Pant as Mr RP and claimed that he waited for her for almost 10 hours in her hotel lobby, adding that she couldn't meet him and he called her 16-17 times that got missed.