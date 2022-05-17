Urvashi Rautela To Make Her Grand Debut At Cannes Film Festival For The Launch Of Her Film 'The Legend'

Urvashi Rautela has always made India proud at every stage of her life. The actress never fails to captivate audiences with her skintillating features. She has been steadily ascending the success ladder ever since she arrived in Bollywood. The actress has always made India proud at all and is a true global icon, and now she is all set to make India proud at the Cannes film festival.

Urvashi was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she was heading to attend the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress will be making her Tamil debut with a multilingual film The Legend opposite Saravana.

Urvashi's glamorous airport outfit also turned heads as she wore a sleeveless silver balloon top and high-rise black flared leather pants. The actress paired this ensemble with transparent heels and kept her tresses open in a sleek hairdo. She kept it very subtle with minimal eyeshadow, flawless contour and blush, and nude lipstick.

As she was spotted at the airport, the actress posed and waved to the paparazzi with all her smiles.

On the work front, Urvashi was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, and also bagged appreciation for her international song 'Versace Baby' alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi is making her big Hollywood debut along with 365 Days star Michele Morrone which will be produced by Netflix, Tomasz Mandes, and will be directed by 365 Days director Barbara Bialowas. The actress will be soon seen in the Jio studios' Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role.

Urvashi is going to play the lead role in a William Shakespeare bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' based on the Merchant of Venice, along with the Hindi remake of the superhit Thiruttu Payale 2 and has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series. Urvashi will also be seen opposite international superstar Jason Derulo in her next international music single.