Urvashi Rautela When Asked About Rishabh Pant, Says ‘Won’t Do Any Bakwas’

The dating rumours of Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant began when they were spotted together at parties, restaurants, and events in Mumbai. Later that year, they reportedly blocked each other on WhatsApp. Next year, Pant put a stop to all the rumours by announcing his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi.

However, what started between him and Rautela reared its ugly head last month when the latter claimed during an award show that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby while she was sleeping in her room and she felt bad for making him wait. Rishabh Pant responded by taking to Instagram and writing in a post, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." In the end, he added hashtags- 'Mera Picha choro Behen(Sister please leave me)' and 'Jhuth ki Bhi Limit Hoti(Lying has a limit)'.

Urvashi replied to Pant's post by writing on her Instagram stories, "Chotu Bhaiyaa should play bat ball....aur main koyi Munni nahi hoon Badnaam hone with young kiddo Darling Tere Liye. (Young brother should play cricket....and I am no Munni who will be defamed for you) #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho." She further added hashtags- 'RP Chotu Bhaiyya Cougar Hunter' and 'Don't take advantage of a silent girl.'

In a recent award show, Rautela was asked about Rishabh Pant by Instant Bollywood. She replied, "Seedhi Baat no Bakwas. That's why I will not be doing any bakwas (Direct Answer with no Nonsense. That is why I won't make any nonsense comment)." When asked if she had any message for Pant, Urvashi replied while rolling her eyes, "All I want to say is...umm...nothing. I am sorry."