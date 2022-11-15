Will Uunchai Prove To Be Parineeti Chopra’s First Hit Film After 4 Consecutive Theatrical Disasters?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' cousin Parineeti Chopra entered Bollywood with Maneesh Sharma's Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 co-starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She played a supporting role in the film and viewers instantly fell in love with her. She stole the show from her co-stars and went on to deliver hits like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, & Hasee Toh Phasee.

However, her career soon went downhill after the failure of Daawat-e-Ishq and Kill Dil. Since then, she featured in various films and was also a part of hits like Golmaal Again & Kesari.

In the last few years, Parineeti played author-backed roles in various films including Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina. While she got positive reviews for her performances, her recent projects failed to do well at the box office.

Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Anupam Kher, is Parineeti's latest release. The actress is playing the pivotal role of a trekking guide. The film has been receiving a favorable response from viewers and has been performing well at the ticket window.

After an ordinary opening of Rs 1.81 crore, Uunchai witnessed a huge jump over the first weekend and did a business of Rs 10.16 crore on the domestic front in the first three days of its release. Now, it'll be interesting to see how the movie will perform during the weekdays.

If Uunchai manages to do well in the coming days, no one can stop it from becoming a clean hit. With that, it can turn out to be Parineeti's first success after four back-to-back theatrical disasters in the last three years.

For the unversed, Parineeti's last four theatrical releases were Jabariya Jodi (2019), Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021), Saina (2021), and Code Name Tiranga (2022). Sadly, all these films received a highly mixed response from critics as well as fans and turned out to be disappointing affairs commercially.

On the career front, Parineeti will next be seen reuniting with her Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar in Tinu Suresh Desai's Capsule Gill. She's also playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila biopic alongside Diljit Dosanjh.