vaani-kapoor-hopes-2022-turns-out-to-be-her-best-year-in-cinema

Actress Vaani Kapoor seems to be on cloud nine, as she is still receiving love for her latest release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, wherein she played a trans woman. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

She told IANS, "I'm hoping that it's my best year in cinema. I'm still getting love from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a film that will always be supremely special for me. It is hugely gratifying for any artist to be validated with a lot of positivity for the work that you do and it happened to me and I couldn't be happier."

She will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, wherein she will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. "I wish to get the same love from people for what I have done in Shamshera," said Vaani.

About her performance in the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani said that she has put herself out there in a big way and audience will know what she means when they will see the film.

"It's been a fulfilling experience to push myself so much for a movie. So, here's hoping that after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Shamshera too will be a film that people see and say that I can be trusted to do anything on screen, that I would never back down from being part of a novel vision and that I would always try to reinvent myself into doing something new," said the Befikre actress.

Shamshera is slated to be releases on July 22, 2022.