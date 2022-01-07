Vaani Kapoor On Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: If I Were To Win Awards, I'd Dedicate Them To Transgender Community

Vaani Kapoor has been the toast of the nation for her gutsy portrayal of a transgender woman in the hugely lauded Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actress has been unanimously praised for her sensitive yet powerful acting in the film that delivered a positive message about inclusivity in society in an extremely engaging and entertaining manner.

Given her brilliant performance on screen, Vaani is definitely a front-runner to bag awards this awards season. If she wins, Vaani wants to dedicate her awards to the transgender community in India who have been discriminated upon for a long, long time.

The War actress says, "I have never chosen films thinking I will win awards for them. I have always chosen projects from my heart and that's why I'm fortunate that I have films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in my filmography. It is rare to find a project that can consume you, make you dissolve yourself on screen to become someone like Maanvi. Maanvi is an idea and an ideal for the world and I'm blessed that I got to play this character with all my heart and soul. So, if people have loved my performance it's because the character was written so beautifully and with so much dignity."

She adds, "If I were to win awards, I would dedicate them to the transgender community in India because we wanted to speak about inclusivity. If the film wins or my performance wins, it will show people that mainstream media is embracing this thought of much-needed change. Mainstream media has the power to change societies, make it evolve, and become better. But again, we didn't make the film keeping awards in mind. It was made from the purest place in Abhishek Kapoor's heart. He wanted us to open our minds. We made the film to seed a thought about changing oneself, one's beliefs and ideas about how society is and how society should be for future generations."

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is currently streaming on Netflix. Coming back to Vaani, the actress will be next seen opposite superstar Ranbir Kapoor in the hugely-anticipated Shamshera.