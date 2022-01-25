Vaani Kapoor On Her Career In South Film Industry: Nothing Great Or Out Of The Box Came My Way

After making her acting debut with Sushant Singh Rajput-Parineeti Chopra's Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, Vaani Kapoor ventured in the south film industry and starred in Nani's Aaha Kalyanam. The film was a remake of Maneesh Sharma's 2010 Hindi film Band Baaja Baaraat which featured Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles.

Unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office and it turned out to be Vaani's only south project till date, didn't do too well. Recently in a chat with ETimes, the War actress opened up on why she did take up more south films post the debacle of Aaha Kalyanam.

Vaani explained, "Actually, I have not planned anything. Whatever opportunities came my way I have either green lit them or rejected them depending on what I felt right to do at that point of time."

She revealed that post Aaha Kalyanam, she got busy working on Ranveer Singh's Befikre admitting that she would have loved to do more movies down the south but great or out of the box came my way came her way.

"My entire focus after that film shifted to this one film. I got busy prepping up for the part. Frankly, I would have loved to explore south films, but nothing great or out of the box came my way. I did wait it out, yet, just nothing...," ETimes quoted the actress as saying.

Currently Vaani is basking in the success of her last release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which she portrayed the role of a trans woman. The actress will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.