Vaani Kapoor On The Pap Culture: It Has Become Important To Be Prepared

Paparazzi and B-town celebrities go hand in hand. While it has become pretty easy for the celebrities to be in the limelight owing to emerging pap culture in India, they cannot run away from its disadvantages as well. While speaking to a media portal, actress Vaani Kapoor opened up about the same and revealed how she deals with the pap culture.

She told Indian Express, "Sometimes, yes. With the whole pap culture where you could get papped anytime, anywhere without anticipating it, it has become important to be prepared."

When asked how she deals with the pressure that comes with being an actor, she said that she is more spiritually inclined. It gives her well-needed sanity.

"Of course, your success is loud, but your failures somehow become even louder! But at the end of the day, you are all you have with the right attitude and conviction and gratitude. Just keep believing in yourself and your dreams," said the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress.

With respect to work, Vaani will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

When asked what is that one role that she wishes to essay, she said, "I really want to explore all genres and be a part of unforgettable cinema."

In the same interview, Vaani also opened up about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how it affected her life.

She revealed that while she was at her home, she discovered her cooking skills, and the fact that she could manage an entire home without any help. She further added that even though it was challenging mentally and emotionally, but everything went well.