Vaani Kapoor On Working With Ranbir Kapoor In Shamshera: He Brings So Much Work Ethic On The Table

After impressing fans with her intense performance as a transwoman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor will now be seen in the much-awaited film, Shamshera. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Vaani recently talked about collaborating with Ranbir in the movie and sharing a great camaraderie with him on the big screen.

Talking about the same, Vaani Kapoor told Mid-Day that she found Ranbir Kapoor to be a selfless actor. The Shudh Desi Romance actress said, "Ranbir is a pleasure to work with because he brings so much work ethic to the table. He is also a selfless actor who wants to creatively collaborate so that each scene turns out to be the best." The actress added that she had a fun time on the sets of the movie with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor and also exchanged notes with him.

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have been paired up together in Shamshera. Vaani hinted that they have tried to bring something new to the table with their collaboration in the movie. The Befikre actor said, "We have been told that we have great chemistry, but I hope that audiences too feel the same when they see us. We have worked really hard to bring something new to the table and as actors, we only want to entertain everyone to the fullest with Shamshera."

Recently, the makers of Shamshera had shared an intriguing trailer of the movie that had sent the fans into a frenzy. The makers also revealed an intense poster of Ranbir Kapoor from the movie on the occasion of his birthday (September 28) this year. The film will be released on July 22, 2022.

In an earlier exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Vaani Kapoor had also spoken about working with Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera. The Bellbottom actress had said, "He is such a sweet human being. He is so kind. He used to feed us so much food. He is a lovely human being and an amazing actor. I have loved watching his films. He is so friendly and humble. I have so much more respect for him after meeting him in person. It makes your experience all the more special."