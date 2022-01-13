Vaani Kapoor Opens Up On Shooting Intimate Scenes In Films; 'They Are Never Easy To Carry Out'

Vaani Kapoor's performance as a trans woman in her recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui received rave reviews from all nooks and corners. The film which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana is currently streaming up on Netflix. In a recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, the actress talked about shooting lovemaking scenes in movies.

Vaani revealed that intimate sequences are never easy to carry out and that it is important for her to trust the director in such cases.

Etimes quoted Vaani as saying, "The intimate scenes in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui were included for a reason. But note well, neither in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui nor in War and Befikre was there any hardcore lovemaking scene. But yes, intimate scenes are never easy to carry out. Now for me, I need to trust the director. I won't work with a director in such cases if I feel he is dodgy and I cannot trust him."

Further, the Shuddh Desi Romance actress also opened up on how she prepped for her role in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Vaani revealed that she spoke to trans women via video calls and they shared whatever they wanted to from their lives.

The actress said, "Gattu helped me to reach them. I also went through movies and even documentaries not just in English but French as well. I made crazy notes as I wanted to give full justice to the role."

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Shamshera which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.