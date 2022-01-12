Vaani Kapoor: People Would Say 'You Dance Really Well' And I Would Be Like 'I Can Also Act'

Vaani Kapoor is basking in the success of her last release Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in which she essayed the role of a trans woman Maanvi who is a Zumba instructor. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, the actress said that she is happy that she has finally reached a stage where her acting skills are being recognized.

Speaking about how she was earlier slotted into the 'rom-com actor' and 'good dancer' categories, Kapoor told Hindustan Times, "Everywhere, people would say, 'You dance really well', and I would be like, 'I also act'. Maybe I don't get that meaty parts enough to showcase [my acting skills]. I am not trying to be immodest here and say 'I know how to act' and of course it's also the director (Abhishek Kapoor) who has presented me in a certain way in this film, and it worked."

Vaani Kapoor: I Hope No Cis-Het Woman Ever Plays Role Of A Trans-Woman & We Can Cast People From The Community

Vaani further emphasized on how the way female actors are perceived needs to be changed and continued, "With the emergence of women-driven films, women get good parts to play. But it's a long way to go where audiences need to give such films a chance, and give it enough so that the box-office numbers doesn't look shabby, for the makes to have the courage to cast and make more films which are driven by women, or give them meatier parts."

Vaani Kapoor Calls Herself A Choosy Artiste; 'I Am Always Waiting For The Right Film & The Right Role'

Further, the Befikre star expressed happiness over the fact both her last releases, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom and Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui were theatrical releases.

"I am happy that it released in theatres, not OTT because I feel it reaches a larger audience. A lot of people are still not on OTT. Of course, it reaches the outskirts of cities, but majority of people there are not on OTT. Theatres do that much," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

Vaani added, "It (watching a movie in theatres) is a community experience. My father is an ailing patient and doesn't step out because of his ailments and Covid. But he went to a theatre in Delhi for my film, I had kept a screening. He said 'I loved the whole experience'. He also loved the film, but he liked the experience of watching it friends and family. It has a bigger reach."

Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera.