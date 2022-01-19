Vaani Kapoor Wishes To Hope That Filmmakers Will Be Confident To Approach Her For Any Role

Vaani Kapoor has quite literally shattered this notion that she can just be a pretty face and play the second fiddle to her heroes in her movies by delivering a remarkable performance in Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui. The actress played a transgender woman alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie who is struggling for love, respect and acceptance. Currently riding high with the success of the movie, Vaani in a recent statement said that she hopes that filmmakers will approach her for any kind of a challenging role in their movies.

Vaani Kapoor revealed in her statement saying, "I would like my filmography to be as diverse as possible and after showing my range as an actor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Shamshera, I can only hope that film-makers would feel extremely confident to approach me with any challenging role. I have always wanted to win over their trust and be a part of interesting cinematic visions of powerful filmmakers."

The Shuddh Desi Romance actress further added that she is confident in pulling off any characters in her movies. Vaani Kapoor went on to say, "I know that I will give it my everything to pull off any character that I'm approached with to play on screen. The best thing about our profession is that one can get to become so many characters and live so many lives. I want my journey in cinema to be filled with varied films and genres and characters that light up the screen to entertain audiences."

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Vaani Kapoor had also confessed how people used to think that she can only be a 'good dancer' onscreen. The War actress had said, "Everywhere, people would say, 'You dance really well', and I would be like, 'I also act'. Maybe I don't get that meaty parts enough to showcase [my acting skills]. I am not trying to be immodest here and say 'I know how to act' and of course, it's also the director (Abhishek Kapoor) who has presented me in a certain way in this film, and it worked."

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor will be seen next in the movie Shamshera. The movie will also be starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It will be helmed by Karan Malhotra.