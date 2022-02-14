Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu's Sweet Note For Karan Singh Grover: Never Knew True Love Till I Met Him

It's Valentine's Day today (February 14) and some of our favourite stars have taken to social media to express their love for the 'special someone' in their respective lives. One amongst them is Bipasha Basu who penned a sweet note for her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover to profess her love for him.

The No Entry actress wrote that she never knew true love until she met Karan and talked about the importance of love in life. She also shared two drop-dead gorgeous pictures of them together.

Bipasha wrote, "He is Love❤️ Never knew true love till I met @iamksgofficial . Love makes you laugh. Love makes you happy. Love keeps you content. Love makes you strong. Love inspires you . Love protects you. Love respects you. Love is proud of you".

Calling herself the luckiest girl in the world, the actress further added, "Love doesn't judge you. Love makes you glow. Love cares for every emotion of yours. Love is your best friend. Love makes all things tough easy. I can go on and on and on. Wish everyone finds their one true love. Happy Valentines Day to all and to my love @iamksgofficial ❤️ #luckiestgirlintheworld #monkeylove #grateful #lovelove."

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla when Bipasha was asked about what attracted her to Karan, the actress had replied, "I think firstly, when you get attracted to each other, it's not like there's one thing that attracts you to a person, and falling in love is a process where you can't just really tick all the boxes. It just happens, it's something that you can't help. Now as a partner if you ask me what are the qualities of Karan that I like and don't like then I can say there's no one thing that made me fall in love with him."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover first met each other when they were shooting for their 2015 film Alone. They hit it off instantly and soon fell in love. The couple finally tied the knot in 2016.