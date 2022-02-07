Valentines Day 2022: From Dil Chahta Hai To Ram Leela 7 Most Romantic Love Confessions On The Big Screen

Bollywood has changed the meaning of grand romantic gestures for Indian fans. Everyone tries their best to bring forth their love and passion for their special someone, however, very few are able to achieve the emotional and perfect blend of the big-screen magic. Filmmakers and actors work hard to bring the balance on-screen with tone and emotional dialogues.

With Valentines day just a week away, we decided to take a look at some of the most romantic confessions on the big screen:

Kal Ho Naa Ho

A terminally ill Aman indirectly reveals his feelings to Naina by pretending to read out Rohit's (empty) diary at a railway station. The moment is one of the best scenes in the film. While Naina does not know Aman's true feelings the confession is sure to bring the audience to tears.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai has plenty of confessions and rejections throughout the film, however, the most romantic yet comical is the 'moti Opera Singer' scene. Even after realising his feeling for Shalini, Akash still doesn't give up on his ideas and free personality. Or perhaps after beginning his confession, embarrassed by his vulnerability, Akash decides to back out.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Taani who feels betrayed by her fate is ready to leave her husband Raj. However at the Golden Temple, in the house of God, she realises the love she had been seeking was been given to her, in form of respect. Raj worshipped her and as she looks at him for the first time with admiration a female version of the title track plays in the background - an unspoken confession, dedication to her new found love.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

The Holi party scene is where Ram falls in love at first sight, but it is also where he realises he had met his match. Ram, a brash porn-film dealer for the first time sees someone from his world in a different light. In the colourful and chaotic world around, with the soft piano interlude, he sees Leela as them missing love that could fight and survive his world.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This love confession comes without words and with the loudest and most public expression of love. a kiss. But the scene also breaks down certain stereotypes giving both genders a chance to express themselves differently one bolder but the other vulnerable. Katrina Kaif rides a bike to chase down Hrithik Roshan in his convertible to confess her love with a kiss.

Tamasha

The heartbreaking love story has several moments of unrequited love, but the moment when they become Tara and Ved is what starts it all. They meet as two strangers and live out a fairytale only to be taken by each other. Before leaving in a moment of indecisiveness, Taara runs back to express a proper goodbye, but it is where their story truly begins with a stolen kiss.

Barfi!

Barfi was one of the unexpected love stories that was much appreciated on the big screen. One of the most powerful scenes in the film is Jhilmil's unspoken confession. Jhilmil expresses her fondness and love for Barfi by standing between Shruti and Barfi, by shielding him. It is her way of saying, 'he's mine', even though she does not have the right ways to express it. However, Shruti understands and can't help but smile because it finally confirms their relationship.