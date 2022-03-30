Varun Dhawan Boasts About Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Over Their Connect With Fans

There is no denying that there are very few stars who make sure that their fans don't return disappointed when they wait outside their favourite superstars' houses. Amitabh Bachchan is well-known for waving at his fans on Sunday while Shah Rukh and Salman Khan make sure to greet their fans from their balconies on occasion like Eid and their birthdays.

Speaking about the same, Varun Dhawan told a leading daily that he would love to become like them, as he also loves his fans a lot and wants to stay connected with them.

He told Times Of India, "It's humbling to see Amitabh Bachchan sir take time out for his fans and wave them from his bungalow's terrace. He does it on every birthday, I wish I had the same level of discipline and dedication. I don't have a bungalow, but if in the future I do manage to get a bungalow and if I do come out on the terrace to greet the fans I would ideally like to dedicate 3-4 hours to doing that, the way Salman sir and Shah Rukh sir do it with their fans. That's a very important thing to do, to give back to the fans."

Varun further said that during the pandemic, the part that he missed the most was face to face interactions with his fans. He said that he used to visit the Juhu beach on occasions and there were barely any people there. Occasionally, he would meet a few fans but that was not enough for him. He wanted to have more interaction with the fans than the obvious selfie and greetings.

"I want to be able to ask every fan that clicks a photo with me, about what's going on in his life and how everyone in his family is doing. But I don't get to do that," concluded Varun.