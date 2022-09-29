Varun Dhawan Doesn't Want To See This Bollywood Star On OTT

In the past few years, many Bollywood stars including some big names have stepped into the OTT space and won hearts. In a recent interaction with a news portal, Varun Dhawan was asked about the actors who should 'never come on OTT'.

In response, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor said that he always felt that Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor should make their OTT debut. Sidharth is making his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force. On the other hand, Shahid will be seen in Raj & DK's Farzi.

Varun told Pinkvilla, "I think two stars, who should make (their OTT debut) are... Sidharth (Malhotra), I always felt should, and he has (with a) massive show with Rohit (Shetty) sir, and Shahid Kapoor. Again, these are two people, who are already on the platform, and they announced it... So, I'd say Mr Amitabh Bachchan, because he is such a brilliant actor. He can do anything, elevate anything. He'll be phenomenal in a limited series or a film. I would just subscribe (then and) there."

At the same time, he also added that he doesn't want Salman Khan to take up on OTT project.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor was quoted as saying, "Salman Khan sir should not. I don't want to see Salman bhai (on OTT). I am happy jab mein Eid pe unko dekhta hoon (I am happy to watch him on the screen on Eid), on the big holidays. Actually, he's the only one (I don't want to see on OTT)."

While speaking with the news portal, Varun also spoke about his equation with Alia Bhatt. He shared that Alia is someone very close to his heart and that they share an incredible chemistry. Adding that they are good friends, he said that he wanted to work with Alia again and is hopeful that 'it will happen sometime in the future'.

Speaking about films, the Bollywood star was last seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which he was paired opposite Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic comedy Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.