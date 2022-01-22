Varun Dhawan Is Winning Hearts With A Sweet Tribute For Late Manoj Sahu

Actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, made his fans emotional with his post for his driver Manoj Sahu, who passed away a few days ago. For the unversed Manoj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead.

Taking to Instagram Story Varun shared a photograph from a beach. The actor can be seen sitting on a beach sand, he has made a heart and wrote, "Manoj Bhai MISS U SO MUCH."

The picture has been making rounds on the internet. a Fan commented, "Beautiful. Manoj bhai must be smiling after seeing this from heaven." while another added, "You won my heart with this post. God give you strength."

Reports suggested that Manoj drove Varun to Mehboob Studio for an ad shoot and later complained of chest pain. Manoj was a trusted driver of the Dhawan family for twenty-six years.

Varun also took to his Instagram account, and paid a tribute with a post. He wrote, "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit,humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada🙏"

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for Amar Kaushik's directorial Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film will release in cinemas on November 25, 2022. Varun will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film will release on June 24, 2022.