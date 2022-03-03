Varun Dhawan Reacted Like This When A Fan Offered Him Free Jewellery From Her Store

Varun Dhawan's recent interaction with a fan is winning hearts on social media. Recently when the actor stepped out, the paparazzi asked him to pose for pictures. While he was standing outside his car, a female fan walked up to him and requested him to click pictures with him.

After he obliged her with photos, the fan invited him to her jewellery store and told him that she wouldn't charge him if he ever paid a visit to her store. Taken aback by this, Varun told her, "Arre free sona mat do (Don't give free gold)." Hearing this, the fan clarified that she won't be charging him any making charges.

Watch the video.

Netizens were impressed with Varun's humble gesture. A fan wrote, "He seems to b really genuine. Love him." Another one commented, "Such a humble & genuine guy Varun is." "Sweet soul," read another comment. An Instagram user wrote, "Sooo kind heart my boy❤️."

Workwise, Varun Dhawan was last seen in his father's directorial Coolie No 1 in which he was paired opposite Sara Ali Khan. The comic caper which had a direct release on Amazon Prime Video was panned by the audience and the critics.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Varun will next be seen in Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to hit the big screens on November 25, 2022. Besides this flick, he is also a part of Raj Mehta's family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo which also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.