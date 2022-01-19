Varun Dhawan's Driver Manoj Sahu Passes Away Due To Heart Attack, Actor Spotted At Hospital

Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj Sahu passed away on Tuesday (January 18). According to reports, Sahu passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, where the doctors declared him dead.

At the time of the incident, Varun was reporteldy filming at the Mehboob Studio in Bandra. The actor was spotted leaving the hospital in his car, wearing a protective face mask. The news was confirmed by Varun's management team on social media.

Manoj was a trusted driver of the Dhawan family for many years. Varun also took to his Instagram account, and paid a tribute. He wrote, "Manoj has been in my life for the last 26 years. He was my everything. I have no words to express my grief but all I want is people remember him for his amazing wit,humour and passion he had for life . I will always be grateful I had u in my life Manoj dada🙏"

Soon after, a paparazzo account also shared a tribute for Manoj. The account posted a collage of his pictures and captioned it as, "This is so shocking and unbelievable. Manoj bhai who has been working with Varun Dhawan since very long passed away due to a heart attack. He was healthy and had no covid complications and this was so sudden as they were all shooting today at Mehboob studio."

The post also revealed, he was survived by his wife and two young daughters. Take a look at the posts,

On the work front, Varun is gearing up for Amar Kaushik's directorial Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. The film will release in cinemas on November 25, 2022. Varun will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film will release on June 24, 2022.