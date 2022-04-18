Varun Dhawan's First Look From Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal Out

Producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala
recently
pulled
a
casting
coup
and
roped
in
Gen-Z
sensations
Varun
Dhawan
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
for
'Bawaal',
a
love
story
directed
by
Nitesh
Tiwari.
While
the
film
has
definitely
piqued
our
curiosity
with
the
two
actors
sharing
screen
space
for
the
very
first
time
and
the
fact
that
it's
helmed
by
an
ace
filmmaker
like
Nitesh,
the
recent
picture
of
Varun
Dhawan
from
the
sets
of
'Bawaal'
has
us
excited!
The
actor
parked
on
a
Royal
Enfield
looks
dashing
and
ripped
in
the
image,
as
he
was
clicked
on
the
streets
of
Lucknow
where
the
film
is
currently
being
shot.
Interestingly,
the
mega-canvas
film
will
be
shot
across
3
Indian
locations
and
5
European
countries,
including
the
city
of
Paris.
Promising
electric
chemistry
between
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Varun
Dhawan,
picturesque
visuals
and
great
story
telling
with
Nitesh
Tiwari
behind
the
wheel,
'Bawaal' produced
by
Sajid
Nadiadwala
will
hit
screens
on
7th
April,
2023.