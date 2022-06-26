Varun Dhawan Says Sidharth Malhotra Will Make A Good Husband; Kiara Advani Reacts!

Varun Dhawan, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor recently made a comment about Sidharth Malhotra, his first co-star. In a promotional interview, Varun stated that Sidharth Malhotra will make a very good husband. Kiara Advani, his co-star who is rumoured to be dating the Shershaah actor, immediately reacted to his comments in an interesting way.

During the promotional interview for the film, which is based on marriages, Varun Dhawan was asked who will get married first between his contemporaries Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor. "Both are very nice guys. Very committed, honest, and amiable. I think they both are ready to tie the knot," replied Varun.

When his co-star Neetu Kapoor asked him to give a clearer answer, Varun Dhawan added: "I am going to get beaten up from both sides. I don't know whether I should say it or not, but I started my career with Sid and I feel he is a very mature person. And I think he will make a very good husband." Kiara Advani, who was also present at the interview immediately replied: "Varun seems to know it all."

Recently, Varun Dhawan had teased his Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star by revealing that Sidharth Malhotra's number is on her speed dial, during a promotional interview. Kiara Advani, who was left blushing with the actor's sudden revelation, defended herself stating that even her manager's number is on her speed dial.