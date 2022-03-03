Varun Dhawan Shares A Hilarious Coolie No. 1 BTS Picture With Sara Ali Khan, Has This Funny Question For Fans

Varun Dhawan left his fans in splits as he shared a hilarious BTS picture with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of their film Coolie No 1. The picture had Varun in a female get-up of a nurse. For the unversed, the actor had to don a female look for a sequence in the movie wherein he looks simply unrecognizable.

Talking about the same, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan can be seen posing side by side in the picture. While Sara can be seen sporting a peach-coloured floral-printed traditional attire, Varun can be seen wearing a nurse's pink attire and can be seen with a stylish hairdo and makeup. The Student Of The Year actor not only looks unrecognizable but also looks rather pretty in this female look.

Varun Dhawan captioned the same stating, "Who's prettier. Tbt to the time I had to dress like a chick and @saraalikhan95 was super impressed." Take a look at his post.

Soon many celebs shared some amusing reactions to the Sui Dhaaga actor's post. Sara Ali Khan was one of the first to comment saying, "This was so so so so hot" along with a fire emoji. Mohit Marwah and Sobhita Dhulipala also had some fun reactions to the post. South sensation Samantha Prabhu reacted with some laughing emojis on the post. Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal wrote, "Bhai Main Bimar Hun, Please Take Care Of Me" along with some laughter emojis. The other fans also called Varun Dhawan to be prettier than Sara.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, while working with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan was all praises for her. The Badlapur actor had said, "She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met. We get mad when we are together."

Talking about Coolie No. 1, the movie was helmed by David Dhawan. It also starred Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania in the lead roles. Though the movie opened up to mixed reviews from the fans and critics, the songs and Sara and Varun's pairing received a positive response.