Varun Dhawan Shares An Update On Dad David Dhawan's Health; 'He Is Recovering Well At Home Now'

David Dhawan was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for a brief period after his health deteriorated. The filmmaker suffers from advanced-stage diabetes. Following his health scare, Varun who was filming abroad, immediately rushed to be by his father's side.

After a brief stay in the hospital, David Dhawan was discharged. When a tabloid contacted him to know his well-being, the Judwaa director said that he is feeling better.

Later, David Dhawan's actor-son Varun talked about his father's hospitalisation while speaking with ETimes for the promotions of his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo.

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star said, "People love my Dad and we've got him back home now. It's tough to work when your father is not well, but my father will always want me to complete my commitments. He's recovering well at home now."

A few weeks ago, Varun Dhawan had taken to his Instagram handle to post a video in which he and his father were seen performing the hook step of 'Nach Punjaabban' song from Jugjugg Jeeyo.

David Dhawan is known for directing many successful comedy films in Hindi cinema. Some of his eminent works include Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Babu, Coolie No.1, Hero No.1, Partner, to name a few. He directed his son Varun in Judwaa 2 and Coolie No.1.