Varun Dhawan Shares Lovely Pictures From His Wedding With Natasha Dalal As Their Marriage Ticks One Year

On this day (January 24), last year, Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. Since then, the actor has been shelling out major hubby goals. Now, as their marriage ticks one year today, Varun took to his social media handle to share some more unseen pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Talking about the same, the pictures have Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looking every bit the happy bride and groom from the wedding ceremony. While the Student Of The Year actor is wearing an ivory-coloured Sherwani, Natasha is sporting a cream-coloured Lehenga with traditional accessories. One of the candid pictures is from the couple's garland ceremony. Varun captioned the same stating, "1" with a red heart emoji. Take a look at the same.

Celebs like Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakka and Huma Qureshi poured in some love on the post. The couple's fans also showered the post with warm wishes and several red heart emojis. Apart from this, Varun Dhawan also shared a post from his Haldi ceremony.

The Haldi ceremony pictures has the Coolie No 1 actor's friends pouring water on him. The pictures prove that the ceremony was every bit a fun-filled affair. In one of the pictures, Varun Dhawan can also be seen having fun inside the pool. Take a look at the pictures.

Talking about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, the couple had got married at the luxurious resort called, The Mansion House in Alibaug. Their wedding marked the first big celebrity wedding of last year that was followed by celebs like Neha Kakkar-Rohanpree Singh, Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif tying the knot too, the last year. The Sui Dhaaga actor's wedding attire was designed by Manish Malhotra who had also penned a note for him after attending the wedding.

Manish Malhotra had written, "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. Wish you'll happiness and an abundance of laughter together. My dear Varun from attending Lalli and Davidji's wedding, to see you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... the way you'll look at each other at the Varmala was a very beautiful and heartfelt moment. Lots of love and blessings always."