Varun Dhawan Shares Update For Fans Concerned About His Health Post Vestibular Hypofunction Diagnosis

Varun Dhawan at a recent event, revealed that he has been diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction and added that he 'shut down' when he came that he is suffering from the medical condition. He revealed that his health deteriorated after he put too much pressure on himself post COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the actor has taken to his Twitter handle to share an update on his health for his fans who were concerned about him when they came across the news of his diagnosis.

Varun thanked fans for their wishes and tweeted, "Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent."

In another tweet, he mentioned, "To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan. 💪💪💪."

Meanwhile, fans breathed a sign of relief when they learnt about the improvement in Varun's health. A Twitter use wrote, "Please take care while doing the promotions, don't push yourself too much or be hard on yourself. you're always already doing great." Another one commented, "Take care. Stop pressurizing yourself. You had a glorious journey of 10 years and there will be many more ❤️." "Above all just be easy with yourself. Don't be too hard. You are champ for us and always be ♥️♾," read another comment on Varun's post.

For the unversed, vestibular hypofunction is a partial or complete deficit of function of the peripheral or central vestibular system. Unilateral vestibular hypofunction (UVH) is a term used when the balance system in your inner ear, the peripheral vestibular system, isn't functioning properly. On the other hand, bilateral vestibular hypofunction (BVH) affects both ears.

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming horror comedy Bhediya which also stars Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role. He is teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor for Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. The actor is also headlining Raj & DK's Citadel which is bankrolled by Russo Brothers. The series also stars Samantha Prabhu.