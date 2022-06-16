Varun Dhawan Wants To Work With SS Rajamouli; 'He Is At The Top Of The List'

With blockbuster movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion and RRR, SS Rajamouli has established himself as one of the finest filmmakers in Indian cinema, and the director features in the wishlist of many actors. One amongst them is Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

The actor in his recent interaction with Pinkvilla shared that he wishes to work with SS Rajamouli. He said that the RRR director is on the top of his list when it comes to teaming up with an Indian director.

The October actor said, "Out of all the Indian directors, Rajamouli sir is at the top of the list. Then there are so many like Surinder Reddy is great, the director who made F3 (Anil Ravipudi) has got great comedy. The director of Pushpa (Sukumar) is amazing.

Further, Varun also revealed that he was on the verge of collaborating with Alphonse Puthren for the Hindi remake of Premam. However, the project never materialised.

The actor told the portal, "There was a film which I had actually loved at one point. It's a Malayalam film called Premam. It's such a beautiful film, it's directed by Alphonse Puthren and we were very close to actually doing that film. Me and Alphonse met. He's a superb guy but something happened, it could never materialise. I think there's tremendous talent over there (South) in makers and writers and if a collaboration happens, it'll be great."

In the same interview, Varun also talked about his upcoming films Bhediya and Bawaal and said that he is picking up films belonging to varied concepts. Calling Bhediya extremely special, the actor said that it's a passion for him, Amar Kaushik (director) and Dinesh Vijan (producer)."

Currently, Varun is busy with the promotions of his upcoming family entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo.