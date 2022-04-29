Veteran Actor Salim Ghouse Passes Away, Sharib Hashmi & Others Pay Tribute

Veteran actor Salim Ghouse, who featured in several Hindi and South Indian movies, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday (April 28) at the age of 70. According to reports, Ghouse suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, however, he passed away the next morning.

Veteran Actor Salim Ghouse Dies At 70

The news was confirmed by the late actor's wife. She revealed to Indian Express that he was taken to hospital on Wednesday night after he experienced pain in his chest. She said, "We took him to Kokilaben Hospital last night, and he passed away this morning. He hated grieving and wanted life to go on. He didn't suffer, he wouldn't have liked being dependent on anyone. He was a man with a lot of self-respect. He was a multifaceted actor, a martial artist, an actor, a director, and a lovely chef in the kitchen."

For the unversed, Salim had appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English films. He also worked on TV shows, and as an actor and a director in theatre. He is best known for starring in Shyam Benegal's TV Series Bharat Ek Khoj as well as for playing a number of popular antagonists in South Indian films.

Chennai-born Ghouse was an alumnus of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India. He was also a martial art expert and a voice over artist for films like The Lion King.

Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: The Legendary Actor's Every Unforgettable Movie Photos

Many actors took to their social media accounts offering their condolences to Salim's family. Vivaan Shah shared a monochrome picture of Salim and wrote, "RIP Salim Ghouse sir. Deeply devastated to hear of his passing. A great great artist and a wonderful human being. A towering actor of Shakespearean proportions. My heart goes out to Anita Ma'm and Aaryama. Strength and prayers to the whole family."

Sharib Hashmi also paid tribute to Salim, writing, "Pehli baar #SalimGhouse Sahab ko tv serial #Subah mein dekha tha! Aur unka kaam behadd laajavaab laga tha !! Unki awaaz (I saw Salim Ghouse sir for the first time in TV serial Subah, and found his work really amazing!! His voice)."

According to reports, Salim was last seen in the 2009 film Well Done Abba alongside Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan, and Minissha Lamba. He was about to make a comeback in 2022 with a Tamil thriller titled, Kaa- the Forest. The film will see him playing a wildlife warden.