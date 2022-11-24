Veteran Hindi And Marathi Actor Vikram Gokhale Dies At 82

It seems like as we enter the last month of this year, the wave of sorrow is entering with us. The film industry was just reeling from the loss of the legendary host Tabassum, and now they have to face another shocking loss. One of the most iconic actors of the last three decades, Vikram Gokhale bid adieu to this world and went toward his heavenly abode at the age of 82.

Vikram was not keeping good health for a few weeks. He was later admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune where he was undergoing treatment for the past few days. As per ANI, Gokhale's condition was very critical and he was put on life support. Around 2310 hrs, the doctors finally declared that the veteran actor is not among us anymore.

Born on November 14, 1945, Vikram Gokhale came from a family of Entertainment legacy. His great-grandmother Durgabai Kamat was the first female actor on the Indian screen. His grandmother, Kamlabai Gokhale was Indian Cinema's first female child actor. Even his father Chandrakant Gokhale was a veteran Marathi film and stage artist.

Vikram Gokhale debuted on stage with the Marathi play Katha. He debuted on the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana. Over the years, he has done several Hindi and Marathi films and plays and gained widespread recognition. Some of his notable works are Parwana, Khuda Gawah, Tadipaar, Andolan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Hey Ram, Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahein, Bang Bang!, Aiyaari, and Mission Mangal. His last Bollywood performance was in the film Nikamma starring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Gokhale also stepped onto the small screen and worked in many TV serials like Indradhanush, Akbar Birbal, Mera Naam Karegi Rishan, Sanjivani, Virrudh, and Singhasan. He was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2011 for his contributions to the theatre. He also gained the National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati.

As per ETimes, Vikram's mortal remains will be taken to Balagandharva Sabhagruha where his friends and family will pay their last respects.

Vikram Gokhale is survived by his wife Vrushali Gokhale and two daughters.