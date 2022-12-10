Veteran Actress Veena Kapoor To Sidhu Moose Wala: 5 Celebrities Whose Brutal Murders Left Everyone Shocked

Veena Kapoor

According to the ongoing reports, Veena Kapoor's son residing in the US informed Mumbai Police after he got an inkling about his younger brother killing their mother. During interrogation, the accused confessed to bashing Veena's head with a baseball bat in anger during an argument over a Rs 12 crore plot. After murdering her, he even tried to dispose of her body by dumping her in Mumbai's Matheran river.

Sidhu Moose Wala

Earlier this year, singer Sidhu Moose Wala's death left his family, friends, and fans in disbelief. For the unversed, the artist was brutally shot dead on May 29 by six shooters at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab's Mansa district. Just a day before his murder, the Punjab government had cut down his security cover. Sidhu was attacked when he was travelling to Jawahar Ke in a jeep with his cousin brother and friend. The investigation in the case is still going on.

Gulshan Kumar

Popular singer and T-Series owner, Gulshan Kumar was murdered on August 12, 1997. He was shot dead by assassins after which, in 2001, Abdul Rauf AKA Daud Merchant was given a life term in the case. Later, he challenged his conviction and life term for the murder. However, the Bombay High Court rejected his appeal.

Laila Khan

Pakistani-born Bollywood actress Laila Khan, who is best known for her film Wafa: A Deadly Love Story (2008) opposite veteran superstar Rajesh Khanna, was killed by her step-father named Parvez Tak. According to reports, he killed his wife Celina in anger after an argument and then murdered his daughter, Laila, and four other witnesses of his crime. Later, in 2012, he confessed it to Mumbai Police.

Priya Rajvansh

Actress Priya Rajvansh, who is best known for her roles in films like Heer Raanjha (1970) and Hanste Zakhm (1973), was in a live-in relationship with film producer Chetan Anand. After his demise in 1997, he got a part of his property along with Anand's sons Ketan Anand and Vivek Anand from his first marriage. Later, on March 27, 2000, Priya was murdered at the producer's Ruia Park bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, as she reportedly was planning to see her part of the property. Anand's sons were convicted for planning her death while domestic help Mala Chaudhary and Ashok Chinnaswamy were jailed for her murder.