      Veteran Producer Mohamed Riaz Dies At 74

      Veteran producer Mohamed Riaz, who is best known for producing several iconic films in the 1970s and 80s, passed away. As per the reports, he was admitted to the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai for the last few days, where he breathed his last. Mohamed Riaz is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

      The producer, who originally hailed from Calcutta, shifted his base to Mumbai for his film career. Mohamed Riaz was one of Hindi cinema's most successful and popular film producers in the 1970s and 80s. He, along with his late brother-in-law Mushir Alam, had produced films under the name Mushir-Riaz.

      Mushir-Riaz duo's popular films include Safar, (1970), Mehbooba (1976), Bairaag, (1976), Apne Paraye, (1980), Rajput, (1982), Shakti, (1982), Zabardast, (1985), Samundar, (1986), Commando (1988), Akayla, (1991), Virasat, (1997), and others. Mushir Alam, who originally hailed from Kanpur, having Leather Tannery, had also passed away 3 years back.

