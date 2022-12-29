Veteran Producer Nitin Manmohan Who Made Yamla Pagla Deewana, Ready Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Veteran Hindi film producer Nitin Manmohan breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday morning (December 29). He was hospitalised on December 3 following a massive heart attack. Nitin Manmohan's close friend and producer Kaleem Khan confirmed the news of his passing with the media. Nitin was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai a few weeks ago, according to Khan, and has been on a ventilator for nearly 15 days. Meanwhile, his daughter told a daily, "He passed away this morning. He was on hospitalised for the past three weeks."

Known for backing classics like Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Ready and more, the 60-year-old producer is the son of late yesteryear actor Manmohan, who usually played a villain on screen and has been a part of movies such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam, and Naya Zamana.

Even though Nitin Manmohan's health stabilised after a few days, as per a source, he continued to stay on a ventilator till this morning. The source also added that he was receiving the best treatment. Nitin Manmohan is survived by his wife Dolly, a son named Soham, and a daughter named Prachi.

Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan’s 'Secret Girlfriend’ Identified? Police Reveals He Deleted Chats With Her

Previously, ETimes reported that Nitin's daughter Prachi confirmed the news of the producer's illness, saying that his condition is critical but that he has regained consciousness. Further, Nitin's son, Soham, who lives in Dubai, came down to India on November 3 and has constantly been by his father's side.

Producer, director, and story writer Nitin Manmohan, who predominantly worked in the Hindi film industry, has produced a number of notable films as a producers including, Bol Radha Bol (1992), Army (1996), Shool (1999), Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001) Dus (2005), Yamla Pagla Deewana (2011), Ready (2011), Chal Mere Bhai (2001), Maha-Sangram (1990), Insaaf: The Final Justice (1997), Deewangi, Nayee Padosan (2003), Adharm (1992), Baaghi, Eena Meena Deeka, Tathastu, Tango.

RIP Vikram Gokhale! Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kisan And Other Mourn Veteran Actors's Demise, Call Him 'One Of A Kind'

Previously, in a report, ETimes stated that it was Akshaye Khanna who was the first to reach out to Nitin Manmohan's family after knowing about the producer's health. Both have worked in films such as Deewangee and Gali Gali Chor Hai, among others.