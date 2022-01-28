Vicky Kaushal Calls Sara Ali Khan 'All Things Amaze'; Fans Say 'Excited To See Them Together'

Fresh off the success of her recent film, Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan has now wrapped up her upcoming film in Indore alongside Vicky Kaushal. Both the actors took to their social media to announce the wrap of the film and heaped praises on each other.

While Sara heaped praise on Vicky by calling him the most humble, gifted and talented actor she had ever met, the actor called her an amazing person and actor. He wrote, "Thank You for being you Sara! You are all things amaze... both as a person and as an Actor. 🤗🤗🤗."

Looking at their amazing camaraderie off screen, fans also have been raving about seeing them together on screen for the first time.

Check out some tweets here.

just can't wait for another blockbuster!! they just look so freaking dreamy together 🥺🥺💕🧿🤲🏻@vickykaushal09 @SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/6gkaTptDp9 — navs 🤍 (@aashiyana_) January 27, 2022

Wow super exited ❤️❤️❤️ — solanki prasad (@solankiprasad1) January 27, 2022

The way they are looking at each other ahhhhh 😩🔥🦋

sooo beautiful!! super excited to see them together 💗#VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/cs6ZzhX3ml — ✨ (@vickyxmagical) January 27, 2022

Comments like 'hotness overload', 'zabardast jodi', 'my favourites in one frame' are buzzing on Sara's and Vicky's wrap up post. Looks like thier chemistry is going to win a million of hearts.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have collaborated for a project for the first time. Laxman Utekar's film name is yet to be finalised.