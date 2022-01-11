Vicky Kaushal Celebrates 3 Years Of His Cult Film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Says 'Forever Grateful'

The film Uri: The Surgical Strike that was released on this day (January 11) in the year 2019 was not only a game-changer for actor Vicky Kaushal's career but also gave the country an iconic cheer anthem that is, "How's The Josh?" so it is not the surprise that Vicky took to his social media handle to drop a special post to celebrate the movie ticking 3 years. The actor shared some BTS pictures of himself and some of the team members of the movie. The film was directed by Aditya Dhar and was based on the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attacks by the Indian army.

Talking about the same, Vicky Kaushal shared a BTS picture of himself as his character, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. The actor looks fierce in the still as the Indian army officer. The actor then shared another picture wherein he is presumably reading the script of the movie. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor can be seen wearing a grey tee and a cap.

Vicky Kaushal furthermore shared a candid picture with director Aditya Dhar and some other crew members of the movie. In another picture, the Sardar Udham actor can be seen flaunting his National Award that had won for his performance in the movie. Lastly, he shared a group picture with the team of Uri: The Surgical Strike. The picture had his co-star from the movie Yami Gautam who interestingly also tied the knot with the director of the movie Aditya Dhar last year. Vicky captioned the same stating, "Forever grateful. 3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike." Take a look at his post.

Celebs namely Amruta Khanvilkar and Harddy Sandhu heaped praises to the movie. Fans furthermore remembered Vicky Kaushal's brilliance in the film. In an earlier 2019 interview with Filmibeat following the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the Sanju actor had spoken about the success of the film. Vicky had said, "We are pleasantly surprised with the kind of response the film has been getting. We were hoping to get a good response, but we never imagined that the numbers would be so good and we would hear claps, whistles and chants of 'Jai Hind' in theatres. This came as a surprise to us as well."