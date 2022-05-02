Vicky Kaushal Feels Very Fortunate To Have Katrina Kaif As His Life Partner; Says 'I Learn A Lot From Her'

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif broke many hearts when they got hitched in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021 which was graced by their family members and close friends.

Later, the couple flew to an undisclosed location and enjoyed a tropical vacation before resuming work. They even shared some stunning clicks from their holiday. 'VicKat' as the fans call them, often shower love on each other on social media and their pictures are an absolute.

Though they rarely talk about their relationship in public, Vicky recently talked about his actress-wife Katrina Kaif for the first time in an interview with a magazine. Speaking about her importance in his life, Vicky said that he feels very fortunate to have Katrina Kaif as his life partner.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor told Hello India magazine, "Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I'm very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she's an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day."

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal has multiple projects lined up. This includes an untitled film with Laxman Utekar alongside Sara Ali Khan, Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He recently wrapped up shooting schedule of his yet-to-be-titled film which stars Tripti Dimri.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming directorial Merry Christmas in which she is paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is also awaiting the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.