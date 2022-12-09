Vicky Shares UNSEEN Pic With Katrina As They Celebrate Their 1st Anniversary; Latter Calls Him ‘Ray Of Light’

Vicky Kaushal Feels Time Flies With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and shared a beautiful pic from his D-Day with Katrina. Besides, he also shared a candid pic of his ladylove followed by an unseen mushy pic wherein he held Katrina in his arms. Vicky wrote, "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine".

Katrina Kaif Calls Vicky Kaushal Her Ray Of Light

Katrina Kaif also penned a love note for the Uri: The Surgical Strike Actor and shared a beautiful candid pic with her main man. She also treated fans with a fun video of Vicky wherein he was seen showing off his bhangra skills. Katrina captioned the post as, "My Ray of Light. Happy One Year".

Katrina And Vicky Are Vacationing In Hills

To note, Katrina and Vicky have taken some time off from their busy schedule and are currently vacationing in the hills to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. In fact, Katrina even shared a pic of herself wherein she turned muse for Vicky as they enjoyed nature's beauty in the hills.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Have Exciting Projects in Line

Talking about the work front, Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Besides, he is also working on Meghna Gulzar's much anticipated movie Sam Bahadur which is the biopic of Sam Maneskhaw the first field marshal of India. On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and is also working on Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.