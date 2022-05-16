Vicky Kaushal's Birthday: Dad Sham And Brother Sunny Wish Him With Priceless Throwback Pictures

Ever since Vicky Kaushal made his big screen debut with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan in 2015, he has been ruling fans' hearts with his handsome looks and impeccable acting chops. As the Sardar Udham Singh actor turns a year older today, birthday wishes are pouring from all nooks and corners on social media for him.

Vicky's father and action director Sham Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal took to their respective social media handles to pen heartfelt birthday notes for him.

Speaking about Sham Kaushal, he posted a collage of two pictures with the birthday boy. In the first photo, he is seen holding baby Vicky, clad in orange and white, in his hands. The second picture is a recent one where the father-son duo are clicked while sharing a hug. He captioned his post as, "Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. Always love & blessings. Feeling blessed & proud to have a son like u. Rab Rakha."

Have a look.

On the other hand, Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal dug into the archives and pulled out a goofy picture from his brother's wedding with Katrina Kaif to wish him. In the picture, Vicky has his hand wrapped around Sunny who is seen making a funny expression as the camera goes click-click. The Shiddat actor captioned his post as, "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan ♥️ @vickykaushal09."

Currently, Vicky Kaushal and his actress-wife Katrina Kaif have taken a break from their hectic shooting schedule and are holidaying in New York. The husband-wife duo have been sharing some amazing pictures from their vacation which includes bingeing on their favourite foods to visiting Priyanka Chopra's restaurant and hanging out with friends.

With respect to work, Vicky Kaushal wrapped up a schedule of his yet-to-be-titled film with Tripti Dimri. His other upcoming projects include Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, The Immortal Ashwathama, and Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.