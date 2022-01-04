Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal's Intense Workout Video Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Kat Ka Asar'

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal who is a renowned action and stunt coordinator had his intense workout video going viral on social media recently. He could be seen engaging in a pumped-up rope workout at a gym. As the video went viral on social media recently, fans were quick to bring some amusing references of his daughter-in-law and actress Katrina Kaif during the same.

Talking about the same, the video shows Sham Kaushal giving out some major fitness inspiration with his workout. One of the fans was quick to comment on the same stating, "Kat Ka Asar" while another fan wrote, "Ab Ghar Me Kat Aa Gayi To Krna Hi Padega." A netizen further wrote, "Katrina Ke Aate Hi Sasur Ji Me Energy Agai." A fan also wrote, "Bahu Karwa Rahi Hai Ye Sab." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, after his son Vicky Kaushal's wedding with Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal had a beautiful message for the newlyweds. He had taken to his social media handle to state, "A relationship full of love and respect for each other and blessed by God, parents and millions of well-wishers. Gratitude." The couple tied the knot in an intimate but dreamy ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The Mehendi pictures of the couple saw Katrina dancing with her father-in-law during the ceremony. Sham Kaushal and his wife Veena Kaushal also attended the Puja at their son and daughter-in-law's new home.

Sham Kaushal is touted to be one of the most popular actions and stunt choreographers and coordinators in Bollywood. He has choreographed stunts for Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more. His filmography includes Bajirao Mastani, Dhoom 3, Ram Leela, Om Shanti Om, Slumdog Millionaire, Dangal, Ishaqzaade, Kaminey, Rajneeti, A Wednesday and many more. Interestingly, he also worked with his daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif in the 2015 movie Phantom where she had starred alongside Saif Ali Khan. Apart from this, he has also been honoured with several prestigious awards for his glorious contribution to the film industry as a stunt choreographer and coordinator.