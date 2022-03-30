Vicky Kaushal's Mom's Sweet Gesture For 'Bahu' Katrina Kaif Is Proof That She Is The Sweetest Mother-In-Law

Last year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Rajasthan in the presence of their family members and close friends, and left the entire nation in tizzy. When Katrina and Vicky shared their wedding pictures on their social media handles, people could not stop gushing over the newlyweds.

Recently, Katrina and Vicky celebrated their first Holi after marriage and their pictures spoke volumes about the unconditional love that they have for each other. But more than seeing Katrina and Vicky together in the same frame, netizens were elated to see Veena Kaushal and Katrina kaif's bond in the picture.

Now, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal made a sweet revelation about his mother, which is related to Katrina's 'pehli rasoi'.

When Sunny was asked if he tasted the halwa prepared by his sister-in-law Katrina, he told ETimes, "I did. I was not in town for it but mom kept a little bit for me and it was very tasty." Isn't Veena Kaushal the sweetest? After all, she made sure that every family member gets to eat the halwa prepared by Katrina.

Notably, 'Pehli rasoi' is a tradition for newlywed brides, wherein they are suppose to make something sweet for their husband's family.

During the same conversation, he also praised Katrina Kaif as a person and said that she is very grounded.

He said, "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She is just a very positive energy to come. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded."

He also revealed that he and Katrina never discuss work or take acting tips from each other.