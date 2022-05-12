Vicky Kaushal's Rep Denies Speculations About Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the news ever since they tied the knot on December 9. The couple got married at The Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan in the presence of their friends and family. Months after their wedding, it was speculated on the internet that the duo was expecting their first child.

However, Vicky's spokesperson has now reacted to the pregnancy rumours and said that there is no truth to them. The spokesperson from the actor's team was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, "This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth." Meanwhile, Katrina's team has also revealed that the actress isn’t expecting and is currently focused on her career as well as enjoying the initial stages of married life.

It must be noted that Katrina and Vicky made their relationship public only after getting married last year. After maintaining silence about their wedding, they later made it official on Instagram by sharing, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina and Vicky were last spotted in New York when they both shared glimpses of their trip on social media. Take a look!

On the professional front, Vicky is currently working on his upcoming untitled project directed by Laxman Utekar and Shashank Khaitan's next, Govinda Naam Mera. The actor will also be reuniting with Meghna Gulzar for the Sam Manekshaw biopic.

Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. The actress is currently working on an interesting line-up of projects including Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She is also reportedly collaborating with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero film.