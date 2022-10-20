Vicky Kaushal Sends Best Wishes To Shehnaaz Gill Post Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Bash: Milke Bohot Changa Lagya

Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most loved and talented actresses in tinselvile. The diva became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and her equation with Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts. Besides, her social media game and fashion statements also keep her in the limelight. Interestingly, Shehnaaz recently made the headlines as she was clicked at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash. The actress looked stunning in a shimmery black saree and her panache was unmatched.

Shehnaaz also grabbed the eyeballs as she shared some beautiful pics with Vicky Kaushal wherein the two were seen posing together happily for the camera. She captioned the post as, "Hun bani na gal ..... 2 punjabi ek frame vch @vickykaushal09". And now, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor re-shared Shehnaaz's post and sent her best wishes. He wrote, "Milke bohot changa lagya @shehnaazgill! Rabb hamesha khushiyaan bakshe" along with hugging face emoticons. Interestingly, Vicky and Shehnaaz's chemistry was on point in the pics and made the fans yearn to watch them share the screen space together.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky had recently announced the first schedule wrap of his much anticipated movie Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is a biopic of the first field marshal of India Sam Manekshaw. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen making her big Bollywood debut soon with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also stars Jassie Gill, Pooja Hedge in the lead and will be releasing on Eid next year.