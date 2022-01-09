Vicky Kaushal Shares Unseen Picture With Katrina Kaif On Their One Month Anniversary, Says 'Forever To Go!'

Vicky Kaushal shares an unseen picture with his wife Katrina Kaif as they complete one month to their wedding. In the unseen photo from their sangeet, we see Vicky and Katrina burning the dance floor with their killer moves.

The Uri star looked dapper in a black kurta while Katrina looked gorgeous as ever in her pink lehenga. The actor took to his Instagram account and aptly captioned it, “Forever to go!” Check out the post below:



Earlier in the day, Katrina had also shared a beautiful post on the special occasion on her social media. The actress posted a beautiful picture of them hugging as they celebrated their one month wedding anniversary. She wrote in her caption, “Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoji).” Vicky then commented on her post and wrote, “Happy Happy my (heart emoji)”. Take a look!

As soon as she shared the love-filled picture, celeb friends and colleagues started reacting to the post in the comments section. Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple, we love you" while Vaani Kapoor commented, “Beautiful" on the post.

Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Sabyasachi Mangalsutra As She Chills In Her New 'Home Sweet Home'

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, at a royal fort of Rajasthan, in presence of their family and close friends. The couple is currently living in their new house in Mumbai. They also avoided a long vacation after their wedding due to the ongoing pandemic and their hectic work schedule.

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The actress is currently also working on Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas and Phone Bhoot with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Katrina Kaif's Phone Booth Song Shoot With Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi Postponed?

Vicky, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty. He is also currently shooting for his untitled next with Sara Ali Khan.