Vicky Kaushal To Essay The Role Of Karna In Movie Based On Mahabharat?

There were speculations doing the round for quite some time now that actor Vicky Kaushal may collaborate with the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in a project that will reportedly be helmed by Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Productions. It seems that those rumours might be true as one hears that the actor has been roped in to play the role of Karna in a movie that is to be helmed by Rakeysh. The movie will reportedly be a retelling of the Mahabharat from the point of view of the character of Karna.

A source close to the development has revealed to Pinkvilla that the project is very close to Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's heart and that the filmmaker has been wanting to make a film on the subject for a very long time. The source added that Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the role of Karna wherein the narrative will be from the character's point of view. The source went on to say that Excel Entertainment will be bankrolling the ambitious project and the trio is excited to work on the same.

The source said that the shooting for the same is expected to begin by the end of the year 2022 and that Vicky Kaushal will begin prepping for the same as the shooting date draws near. Well, now one just has to wait for the makers to announce the same in an official note. The news report furthermore mentioned that actor Shahid Kapoor was earlier in talks to star in the project.

However, this will not be the first mythological drama of Vicky Kaushal. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor will also be starring in the movie The Immortal Ashwatthama which is once again based on a Mahabharat character. The movie was initially put on hold but is now back on the tracks and will be helmed by Aditya Dhar.

Talking about Karna, the character was the son of the Sun God and Kunti from the Mahabharat. Despite being the secret elder brother of the Pandavas, he fought from the side of the Kauravas due to his friendship and loyalty towards Duryodhan. Karna remains one of the most popular characters of the Indian epic due to his virtuous, charitable and loyal nature.