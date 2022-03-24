Vidya Balan Admits She 'Sleepwalked' Through Heyy Babyy & Kismat Konnection; 'I Wasn't Sure What I Was Doing'

Vidya Balan made a candid confession in one of her new interviews. Looking back at her film journey, the actress said that she felt out of place while filming Heyy Babyy (2007) and Kismet Konnection (2018). The Sherni star admitted that she constantly felt like a fish out of water while doing those projects and eventually realised that she wasn't meant to do those kind of roles.

On being asked by radio jockey Siddharth Kannan whether she had self-doubts about any role that she played, Vidya said, "I think probably Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection were two films where I wasn't sure what I was doing. I was constantly feeling like a fish out of water, and I think it showed despite the fact that both films did very well. I think it made me realise that I was not meant to do those kinds of roles."

Vidya Balan Says People Are Shameless With The Kind Of Roles They Offer Her; 'They Just Have No Qualms'

The actress added that though she doesn't regret doing those two films which were commercial successes at the box office, she feels indifferent about them.

Jalsa Movie Review: Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah's Sterling Performances Deserve A Celebration

When asked if she feels uncomfortable watching those movies, Vidya said, "Not uncomfortable. Actually I just didn't pay attention. I sleepwalked through those films, because I don't know I didn't enjoy it." She added, "I don't regret having done them at all, but I think I don't see them as risks, I think they were some choices that I made that were indifferent. And I don't think indifference is something I would like to live with."

Workwise, Vidya Balan was recently seen in the Suresh Triveni's directorial Jalsa in which she shared screen space with Shefali Shah. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.