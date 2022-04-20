Vidya Balan Drops A Hint For Her Upcoming Film!

The OTT queen and super talented Vidya Balan is on a work spree at the moment. The actor who is basking on the glory of her last OTT release Jalsa, has already staterted preparing for her next film. Recently she gave a sneak peak of it via her Instagram story.

Taking to her social media, Vidya shared a boomerang where she is seen playing pee-ka-boo while getting a new hair do. To make the audience more excited about her upcoming project, she posted a poll along with it asking what do they think she is up to. She gave them two options where one indicated that she was preparing for her next film and other was that she trying to scare people away with her new look. Vidya Balan and her sense of humor are always on time!

According to the poll, many think that it's for her upcoming film. 58% voted for the new film while the other 42% voted for the witty option. With this little sneak peak and many more to come, the fans are further more excited for her upcoming projects.

Vidya Balan has been consecutively winning hearts in the pandemic. With each lockdown, each film of hers has done incredibly well. The latest being Jalsa is still being watched and appreciated. Clearly, with another upcoming year, the viewers are keeping their eyes caught up for yet another hit performance by Vidya Balan.