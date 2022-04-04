Vidya Balan Recalls Facing Trolling; 'I Used To Be Heartbroken And Devastated'

Besides being a brilliant actress, Vidya Balan is also one of the few actresses in the Hindi film industry who has always been vocal about the low points in her film journey. In her recent interview with a leading tabloid, the Sherni actress recalled facing trolling and said that it felt 'extremely severe'. She added that she was heartbroken, devastated and low on confidence.

Vidya told ETimes, "It still felt extremely severe. I remember making headlines for all the wrong reasons. And I used to be heartbroken and devastated. I used to be so low on confidence. I didn't know how to hold my hand. When I was going to appearances, I didn't know where to hold my hands by my side, or hold them or keep them on the waist. I was always so scared of what I would get picked on for."

On being asked why it didn't show on the camera, the actress said, "Because I trust the camera more than anything else. I think the camera is my safe space. Which is why, when I'm facing the camera, nothing else matters...I'm happy being in front of the camera, my closest confidant."

Vidya also talked about facing rejections in her life and said that each one of them was invaluable as it contributed to who she is today and where she has reached.

"They made my fire a raging one, they lit the fire to do what I want to do and to do it my way. I'm very grateful for those rejections. Of course, this is in retrospect. At that point I was angry and I was low on confidence. But today, in retrospect, I realize that all of that was so important. It made me who I am. It's made me the actor that I am," the tabloid quoted her as saying.

With respect to movies, Vidya was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video film Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah. She will next be seen in a yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Senthil Ramamurthy.