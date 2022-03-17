Vidya Balan Recalls How A Producer Made Her Feel Ugly; 'Couldn't Gather Courage To Look At Myself In Mirror'

Vidya Balan made an impressive debut in the Hindi film industry with Pradeep Sarkar's Parineeta and went on to establish herself as one of the top actresses with films like Kahaani, The Dirty Picture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa amongst others. However, the success hasn't come easy to her and the actress had to deal with her share of rejections.

Recently, in an interview with a Hindi leading daily, Vidya recalled the time when a producer made her feel ugly after replacing her in a film. The actress revealed that she couldn't gather the courage to look at herself in the mirror for six months.

The Sherni actress told Prabhat Khabar, "In the recent times, I have received calls from them (producers who earlier replaced her in their films) but I politely refused to be part of their films. I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror."

Vidya also narrated one such incident of replacement which left her so angry that she walked straight from Marine Drive to Bandra in a hot weather. The actress said that around 2003-2004, she had signed two films with K Balachander. However, the filmmaker replaced her in his movie without informing her.

Vidya told the tabloid, "I had signed two films with K Balachander at a time when I was being replaced in many films. I got to know that I was also replaced in Balachander's film and I was not even informed. I could sense something was wrong because we were supposed to go to New Zealand for the shoot but they hadn't even asked for my passport. When my mom called Balachander's daughter, we got to know that I had been replaced."

The actress said that the incident left her so enraged that she started walking from Marine Drive to Bandra even though it was very hot in the day. "I realised I had been walking for hours. I cried a lot. Those memories are hazy now but whatever I touched in those three years, turned useless," she recalled.

Workwise, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Suresh Triveni's Jalsa co-starring Shefali Shah. The movie is slated to release on March 18 on Amazon Prime Video.