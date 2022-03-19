Vidya Balan Reveals Why She Decided Not To Work With Her Producer-Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur

In a career spanning more than 15 years, Vidya Balan has starred in many successful films and established herself as one of the sought-after actresses in the Hindi film industry. In her recent interview with an entertainment portal, Vidya said that she decided not to work with her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur after making Ghanchakkar together. The film had Emraan Hashmi cast opposite Vidya and was a box office dud.

Revealing the reason behind her decision, the Sherni actress told Film Companion that after their first film, Ghanchakker bombed, they both were very low. During that period, she had decided that one of them has to be a pillar of strength when one is going through a bad phase. She also admitted that she would also compare herself with another actor in terms of payment.

Jalsa Movie Review: Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah's Sterling Performances Deserve A Celebration

Film Companion quoted Vidya as saying, "I'll start comparing how much he's paying another actor versus how much he's paying me. If he's paying another actor more, I'll hate it. I want to be the most valued in his eyes."

She added, "I also wouldn't want anyone to reduce my achievements to, 'This happened for you because of your husband.' I've worked very hard to get here and as much as I love him, I don't want that to happen to either of us. It's a very reductive statement. I get very upset when people say, 'Don't you have a production house?' I say, 'It's my husband's, not mine. There's a difference.' Then they say, 'Tell him to let you produce.' That's not how this works."

Vidya Balan Recalls How A Producer Made Her Feel Ugly; 'Couldn't Gather Courage To Look At Myself In Mirror'

In the same interview, Vidya also said that the variety of roles being written for women is far more exciting than their male counterparts which is largely undimensional.

Workwise, Vidya Balan was recently seen in Suresh Triveni's Jalsa co-starring Shefali Shah. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.