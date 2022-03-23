Vidya Balan Says People Are Shameless With The Kind Of Roles They Offer Her; 'They Just Have No Qualms'

Vidya Balan is one of the few actresses who doesn't shy away from speaking her mind. In a career spanning 14 years, the talented lady has spearheaded many films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu, Shakuntala Devi, Sherni amongst others.

Recently in a chat with Indian Express, Vidya opened up on the kind of the roles that come her way despite playing the hero in most of her movies. The actress told the tabloid that people are shameless and they come to her with everything.

"People are quite shameless and will come to you with everything. Sometimes I go, 'bhaisaab but aap mere paas kyu aaye ho (Brother, why have you come to me)? Hero ka role de rahe ho (Will you give me the hero's role)? They just have no qualms and want to take a chance." She then added that she is not saying that she will only play the most important role in a film. "I need something that I can dig my teeth into," Vidya was quoted as saying by the daily.

The National Award-winning actress further said that she doesn't consider waiting for good projects a struggle. Vidya said that she feels fortunate that she entered the industry at 26 when most female actor's career slowed down in the day.

Looking back at her journey, the Sherni actress said that she debuted with an author-backed role which made all the difference. Vidya said that she is proud of her work irrespective of whether it worked at the box office or not. She added that with time, the roles have only got better and more varied.

The actress told the tabloid, "When I started, people may have said she is the only one doing it. I was just lucky to be in the right place at the right time. But today, every female actor is playing these strong parts."

Workwise, Vidya's latest release Jalsa is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also stars Shefali Shah.